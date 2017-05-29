Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,457,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after buying an additional 201,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 7,078.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,374,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after buying an additional 10,230,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,572,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 1,773,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,260,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,624,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded down 1.92% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 705,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

