Elkfork Partners LLC Has $1.022 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Elkfork Partners LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp by 44.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren Corp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren Corp’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Vetr raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Ralph Lauren Corp Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

