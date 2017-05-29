Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 426,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Chico's FAS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chico's FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chico's FAS by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,605,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,994,000 after buying an additional 819,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chico's FAS by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,529,000 after buying an additional 650,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chico's FAS by 644.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 561,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chico's FAS by 3,975.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 543,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 530,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS Inc. alerts:

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded down 4.00% on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,144 shares. Chico's FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Chico's FAS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico's FAS, Inc. will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Chico's FAS’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/rafferty-asset-management-llc-invests-6-06-million-in-chicos-fas-inc-chs.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico's FAS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Chico's FAS from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price target on Chico's FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price target on Chico's FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chico's FAS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico's FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director Ross E. Roeder sold 19,926 shares of Chico's FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $285,340.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Lund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,018.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.