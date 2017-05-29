Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tesoro Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLLP. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 78.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Tesoro Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Tesoro Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Tesoro Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tesoro Logistics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) traded down 0.20% on Monday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,444 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. Tesoro Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $420 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesoro Logistics LP will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Tesoro Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLLP. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Tesoro Logistics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesoro Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded Tesoro Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

About Tesoro Logistics

Tesoro Logistics LP is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

