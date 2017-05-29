Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,585 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. 248,477 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $666 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 186.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENBL. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,453.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arclight Capital Partners, Llc sold 30,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $496,202.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,062 shares of company stock worth $5,092,559.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

