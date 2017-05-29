Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,671 shares. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Avery Dennison Corp had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avery Dennison Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avery Dennison Corp in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Avery Dennison Corp news, VP Anne Hill sold 19,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $1,596,012.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 34,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $2,755,648.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,891 shares of company stock worth $4,431,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison Corp

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

