Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1,575.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Varian Medical Systems worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) traded up 0.15% during trading on Monday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,985 shares. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.90 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Aegis started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $878,037.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $75,761.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,185.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,406 shares of company stock worth $1,796,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

