Brokerages Set Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Price Target at $24.60

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

QTNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) traded up 0.31% on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 461,941 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $643.97 million. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 2,743 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $57,657.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $210,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 4,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,457,910 shares of company stock worth $49,304,967.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,088,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,419,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 49.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 912,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 303,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $4,904,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

