Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Quality Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quality Systems updated its FY18 guidance to $0.66-0.74 EPS.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) traded down 0.20% on Monday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,088 shares. The firm has a market cap of $922.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Quality Systems has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSII shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Quality Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Quality Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the third quarter worth about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quality Systems by 496.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

