QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.36

News headlines about QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QTS Realty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) opened at 52.40 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $106 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,217 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $61,154.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,924 shares in the company, valued at $96,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,317 shares of company stock worth $165,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

