Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.65 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Qiwi PLC alerts:

QIWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Qiwi PLC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Qiwi PLC in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qiwi PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Qiwi PLC had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Qiwi PLC’s payout ratio is 112.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/qiwi-plc-qiwi-getting-very-positive-news-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.