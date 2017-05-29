Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Commerzbank Ag in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen NV from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Get Qiagen NV alerts:

WARNING: “Qiagen NV (QGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Commerzbank Ag” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/qiagen-nv-qgen-receives-buy-rating-from-commerzbank-ag.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 111,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Qiagen NV by 38.7% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen NV during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen NV by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen NV by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen NV

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.