Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Decreased by Jefferies Group

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Staples in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Staples in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Staples from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded down 0.11% during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,744 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.71 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Staples has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Staples had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Staples by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,277,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,485,000 after buying an additional 3,047,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Staples by 3,241.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,899,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,078,000 after buying an additional 46,465,935 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Staples by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,174,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,192,000 after buying an additional 270,163 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Staples by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,605,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,715,000 after buying an additional 2,985,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Staples by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,179,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,447,000 after buying an additional 1,346,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

