Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Lifted by Northcoast Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2018 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded up 0.36% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 632,133 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $65.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 22,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James G. Mosch sold 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $3,212,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,719.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bret W. Wise sold 146,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $9,426,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,119,904.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,141 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,079. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

