Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) opened at 67.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.45. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $67.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,877,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $465,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,445 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 62.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

