Barrington Research Comments on Oshkosh Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh Corp in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Oshkosh Corp had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Oshkosh Corp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oshkosh Corp from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Oshkosh Corp from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oshkosh Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) traded down 0.037% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.785. 42,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.929 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,545,000 after buying an additional 969,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,381,000 after buying an additional 699,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,993,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 520,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 466,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh Corp news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,403,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $125,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,346 shares of company stock worth $7,713,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Oshkosh Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

