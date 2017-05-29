Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for United Technologies Co. (UTX) Lifted by Analyst

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst H. Rubel now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.47% on Friday, hitting $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,306 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $335,051.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,544.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Delpech sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $925,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,386 shares of company stock worth $5,952,314. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

