Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $974.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.82 million. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) opened at 26.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 194.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

