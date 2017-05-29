Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $311.00 price target (up previously from $296.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded down 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $295.62. The stock had a trading volume of 127,493 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.89. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $205.95 and a 52-week high of $301.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $44,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.52, for a total transaction of $1,801,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,029 shares in the company, valued at $132,885,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock worth $42,979,662. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

