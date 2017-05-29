Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Take Two Interactive Software Inc Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings (TTWO)

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Take Two Interactive Software’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. Take Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Take Two Interactive Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) opened at 77.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. Take Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after buying an additional 118,123 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 5,168.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Take Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 156.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 148,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 403.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 387,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $22,452,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

