Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) PT Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.16.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.62 billion. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 37.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $35,184.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,004 shares in the company, valued at $154,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 1,356,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $14,126,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318,416 shares of company stock worth $23,913,989. 46.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Pure Storage by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

