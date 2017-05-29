Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Puma Biotechnology reported narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter of 2017. As a development-stage company, it does not have any approved product in its portfolio yet. Thus, the company is totally dependent on its lead candidate neratinib for growth. The candidate is currently under review in both the U.S. and the EU for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. An approval would be a huge boost for the company given the immense commercial potential in the target market. However, such dependence on the successful development and of a single candidate may severely hurt the company’s growth prospects in case of any adverse development or regulatory setback. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBYI. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $58.00 price objective on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cowen and Company restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup Inc restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) opened at 79.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company’s market cap is $2.95 billion. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post ($8.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 1,235,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $93,147,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 189.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

