HL Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 2,457,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $117,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,270,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

