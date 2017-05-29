PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Position Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 172.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Premier Asset Managment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $10,384,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $14,060,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.22% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,946 shares. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Mizuho began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,927 shares in the company, valued at $25,270,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,329,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

