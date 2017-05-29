PTC (PTC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

News stories about PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PTC earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. PTC had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,867,876.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $75,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,108,575. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

