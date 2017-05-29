Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,235,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,741,000 after buying an additional 1,966,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,760,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,828,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,523,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,547,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,406,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,369,000 after buying an additional 396,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial Inc alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/prudential-financial-inc-pru-shares-sold-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

In related news, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $3,808,572.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Lowrey sold 222,857 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $24,077,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,359,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.