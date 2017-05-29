Provident Financial Services (PFS) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Provident Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Provident Financial Services (PFS) traded down 0.17% on Monday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 103,207 shares. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $65,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

