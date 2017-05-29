Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSM) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSM. BNP Paribas set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.88 ($49.30).

