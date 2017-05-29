Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSM) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) target price by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
PSM has been the topic of several other reports. S&P Global set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Oddo Securities set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. BNP Paribas set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.88 ($49.30).
