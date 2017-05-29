Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) target price by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. S&P Global set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Oddo Securities set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. BNP Paribas set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.88 ($49.30).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSM) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Societe Generale” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/prosiebensat-1-media-se-psm-given-a-44-00-price-target-at-societe-generale.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.