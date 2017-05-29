PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS Holdings’ earnings. PROS Holdings reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS Holdings will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS Holdings.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm earned $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 49.08% and a negative return on equity of 208.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PROS Holdings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROS Holdings in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 83,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. 197,848 shares of the stock traded hands. PROS Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm’s market cap is $761.12 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

PROS Holdings Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

