Prologis Inc (PLD) Stake Cut by AEW Capital Management L P

AEW Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,932 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 6.8% of AEW Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AEW Capital Management L P owned 1.00% of Prologis worth $275,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $4,466,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 65,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 893,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded down 0.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. 1,283,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $629.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.51.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $4,344,129.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,628 shares of company stock worth $14,827,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

