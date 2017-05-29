Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 211,920 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 211,920 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.48% of Profire Energy worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 143,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) traded up 3.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 230,646 shares. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.15 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 34,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,474,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Albert sold 30,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $43,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,302,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,345 shares of company stock valued at $833,494 over the last 90 days. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels.

