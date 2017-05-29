Premier African Minerals Ltd (PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) opened at 0.569 on Thursday. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.20 and a one year high of GBX 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 10.73 million.

In other Premier African Minerals news, insider Michael Foster bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,026.93).

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited (Premier) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties on the African continent. The Company’s flagship project, RHA Tungsten is located in Zimbabwe. Premier holds claims to several of other prospective projects in Zimbabwe, which include the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum pegmatites at Fort Rixon, Tinde Fluorspar, Globe multi-element and graphite, and Rare Earth Elements at Katete.

