Headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Get Powell Industries Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Powell Industries (POWL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.01” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/powell-industries-powl-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-01.html.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.