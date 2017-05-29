Potlatch (PCH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Potlatch earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 576.95%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Potlatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered Potlatch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Potlatch from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Potlatch Company Profile

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

