Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.26

Headlines about Shinhan Financial Group Co. (NYSE:SHG) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group Co. earned a news impact score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 20 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Shinhan Financial Group Co.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

