Hess Corp. (HES) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hess Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 96 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. 3,143,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $65.56. The firm’s market cap is $15.11 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative net margin of 126.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post ($3.58) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Hess Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hess Corp. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.13 to $45.84 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,803,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $112,521.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

