Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lithia Motors (LAD) Share Price

News headlines about Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) have been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lithia Motors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Get Lithia Motors Inc alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lithia Motors (LAD) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-lithia-motors-lad-share-price.html.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 35,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $3,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 2,317 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $214,299.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,898 shares of company stock worth $6,052,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.