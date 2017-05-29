Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.46

News articles about Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Net 1 UEPS Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 14 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

