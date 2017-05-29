Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hersha Hospitality Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded up 0.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. 149,316 shares of the company traded hands. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $108 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 43 limited and full service properties with a total of 6,344 rooms and interests in 12 limited and full service properties owned through joint venture investments with a total of 2,456 rooms.

