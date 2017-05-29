Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) Share Price

News headlines about Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Canada Office Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Brookfield Canada Office Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-brookfield-canada-office-properties-boxc-share-price.html.

Brookfield Canada Office Properties Company Profile

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Canada Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Canada Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.