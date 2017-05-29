News coverage about Marketo (NASDAQ:MKTO) has trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marketo earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marketo (MKTO) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/positive-media-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-marketo-mkto-share-price-updated.html.

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc is a United States-based provider of a cloud-based Engagement Marketing software platform, which enables organizations to involve in engagement marketing. The Company’s platform offers a range applications across various categories, including Marketing Automation, which helps to organize personalized multi-channel marketing campaigns and workflows; Email Marketing, which provides the ability to tap the insights captured in the Audience Hub to send e-mail messages; Mobile Engagement, which engages customers on their mobile devices; Digital Ads, which allows marketers to focus on behavioral data captured in the Audience Hub for personalized digital advertisements; Web Personalization, which helps in personalizing experiences to engage people; Marketing Analytics; Predictive Content, which discovers Website assets, such as e-books and case studies; Marketing Calendar, and Sales Insight.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.