Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifetime Brands earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Sidoti raised Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Lifetime Brands Inc alerts:

Shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. 64,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.02. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Lifetime Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. purchased 163,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $2,946,563.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-lifetime-brands-lcut-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.