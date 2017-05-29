POSCO (PKX) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. POSCO makes up 12.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.14% of POSCO worth $234,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of POSCO by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,394 shares. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. POSCO has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

Separately, Macquarie lowered POSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO is an integrated steel producer. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, engineering and construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

