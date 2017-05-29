Points International (PCOM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.35

News stories about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) traded down 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,216 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $147.22 million. Points International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.79.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Points International will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

