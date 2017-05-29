Points International (PCOM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News coverage about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Points International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) traded down 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,216 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Points International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $147.22 million.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Points International had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Points International will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

