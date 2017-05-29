Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $25.10.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Charles Esserman sold 16,085,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $326,214,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,285,510 shares of company stock worth $330,170,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,948,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,624,000 after buying an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 43.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.
