Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Altria Group Inc (MO)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.18 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 74.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.55. Altria Group also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 692 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 277 call options.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

In other Altria Group news, Director George Munoz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $361,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $303,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,952,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

