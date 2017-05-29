Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,276,266 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 388.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,266 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 214,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.02.

In related news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 40,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $741,966.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,139.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $49,744.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,992 shares of company stock worth $4,101,521 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

