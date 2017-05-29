Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,197,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 778.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,172,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting $87.40. 524,177 shares of the stock traded hands. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.09 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In other news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $191,686.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at $181,531.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,075 shares of company stock worth $5,759,454. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

